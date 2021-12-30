Fairy Grandmother forced to miss week of Wolverhampton Grand panto due to Covid cases

Denise Pearson had been appearing in Cinderella as the fairy godmother

Denise Pearson was due to return to the stage of the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton to perform her role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella.

However, positive Covid cases near her have meant the former Five Star member will not be able to reprise her role until January 7, meaning her stand-in Aimee Fisher will be taking to the stage in her place.

The singer confirmed she did not have Covid through a statement on the Five Star Twitter account.

She said: "Hi guys, I would like to apologise from the heart for my up side down 'panto schedule' and to all those who have taken time to travel to see me in the show and missed me.

"I would like to put your minds at ease and to let you know that all is well.

"I do not have Covid-19. I am self isolating from cases of Covid-19.

"I am strong, healthy and well. Lots of love Denise Pearson."

Aimee Fisher had joined the pantomime company as part of Covid-19 contingency planning and said she was delighted to be performing at her home theatre.

She said: "I am delighted to be home and helping to keep the magic of pantomime well and truly alive at the Grand Theatre.

"Audiences here are among some of the most receptive and supportive in the country and the welcome by the theatre has been wonderful.

"The magic of pantomime has been truly missed over the past year and to play my part in helping to keep it going for the many families who are looking forward to seeing the show is an absolute honour."