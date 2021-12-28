Notification Settings

Panto star self-isolates after Covid-19 diagnosis

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamTheatre & ComedyPublished:

An understudy has taken to the stage in the Birmingham Hippodrome panto after a lead performer was forced to self-isolate with Covid-19.

Johnny Mac has taken on the role of Ringo the Ringmaster
Black Country favourite Matt Slack co-starred in the Hippodrome's production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears alongside Jason Donovan, but had to step down from performances after his diagnosis with Covid-19.

Award-winning comedian and actor Johnny Mac will now take on the role of Ringo the Ringmaster until Thursday December 30 at the earliest.

Matt Slack said: "I’m so sorry everyone. In 20 years of panto I’ve never taken a single show off but now, as disappointing as it is, I don’t have a choice.

"Please show my mate Johnny Mac the love and support you’ve always shown me. I’m beyond gutted but will see you all very soon."

The production had to cancel its Boxing Day performances and then announced the change in casting.

For more information and to book tickets, go to birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/goldilocks

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

