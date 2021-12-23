Steve Davis, Steve Bull and Jay Blades added to Wolverhampton Literature Festival

Six-time world snooker champion Steve Davis

Wolves legend Steve Bull and six-time World Snooker Champion Steve Davis have been announced with Jay Blades, from BBC One’s The Repair Shop, also added to the line-up.

The festival is hosted by Wolverhampton Council and will return for its sixth year in 2022 from February 4-6.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, said: “The festival is a huge success and a major part of our events programme in the city.

"In 2021 we reached an international audience and hope to reach them again with the exciting programme we have planned for 2022.

"The festival gives talented people from across Wolverhampton and the West Midlands a platform to showcase their talents, speak about things close to their heart, and break down some of the barriers we face in today’s world.

"There is a range of events for all ages, and it is fantastic to see that so many famous acts, as well as local talent, want to support the festival.

"It will be an exciting weekend of literature, poetry, prose and storytelling."

Steve Bull

An event with Wolves and England legend Steve Bull will feature an on-stage interview and a chance to ask questions from the floor.

There is also a limited Golden Ticket opportunity to meet Steve backstage, get a photo and a signed item, with profits going to ‘Support Futures’ a local charity working to change young lives through sport and education.

Steve Davis will share his unlikely story of a six-time World Snooker Champion turned techno DJ, and his relationship with psychedelic True Believer, Kavus Torabi, and their adventures as emerging underground artists.

Jay Blades

Meanwhile Jay Blades, in conversation with multi award-winning artist and producer, Dawinder Bansal, will discuss his moving memoir, Making It, which outlines an adolescence marked by violent racism at secondary school and brutalisation by the police.