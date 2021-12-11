Notification Settings

Doreen meets her match in mascot ahead of panto

By Nathan Rowe

Doreen Tipton has enlisted the help of Aston Villa mascot Hercules the Lion as she prepares for panto.

Doreen Tipton, who is to play the Lazy Lion Tamer, goes up against the Villa mascot
She is set to take on the role of the Lazy Lion Tamer in Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Birmingham Hippodrome which opens on December 18.

The panto follows Dame Betty Barnum and her daughter Goldilocks, who are battling to save their Big Top circus from the Evil Ringmaster who is intent on stealing their three loveable bears and leaving them in ruin.

Doreen will be joined by Jason Donovan as the Evil Ringmaster in his pantomime debut, Matt Slack as Ringmaster, Andrew Ryan as Dame Betty Barnum, Alexia McIntosh as Candy Floss and Samantha Dorrance as Goldilocks.

The show will also feature a line-up of circus acts including magician Phil Hitchcock, motorcycle act Peter Pavlov and The Globe of Speed, the Gemini Sisters and international circus artist Pierre Marchand.

Tickets can be booked for the show, which runs for December 18 to 30, at birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000.

Nathan Rowe

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

