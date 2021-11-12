Sutton Coldfield theatre group brings House Guest to the stage

The photograph by Emily White shows L to R Dan Payne as Robert Drury and Michelle Dawes as his wife Stella.

House Guest by Francis Durbridge will run at 7.30pm from November 30 to December 4 and December 7-11 at the Highbury Theatre, Sheffield Road, Sutton.

The story focuses on Robert and Stella Drury, who find their comfortable lives thrown into disarray when their son is kidnapped.

They are confused when the kidnapper only seems to want to be their house guest. Can that really be all he wants? And can they risk telling the police officers who arrive with more shocking news?

Francis Durbridge was a prolific writer of detective stories. He wrote seven stage plays, including Suddenly at Home, Deadly Nightcap, and A Touch of Danger, all of which have been performed at Highbury Theatre.

Directer Liz Parry who also directed Suddenly at Home. said: “House Guest will keep audiences guessing about who the villains are and what they really want, as the plot twists and turns.

"The cast have brought a fantastic level of depth to the production and we are continuing to find more things to bring out from the script.”

Performances start at 7.30pm.

Liz added: “Although the theatre will be fully open, we are offering guaranteed distanced seating for our Wednesday performances so that people who are keen to see the play but still wary about attending theatres can feel more confident about coming along.”