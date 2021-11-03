Walsall community centre on track after £48k lockdown facelift

Pelsall Community Centre

The team of trustees of Pelsall Community Centre, in Walsall, said the money raised mainly through grants has been used to cover the cost of install a new heating system, security cameras, outdoor lighting and decorating the premises in Station Street.

The work totalling £48,000 was carried out during the height of the pandemic when no events were being held.

Following bid applications the centre attracted £7,900 from the National Lottery and £16,000 in government coronavirus grant funding through Walsall Council towards the bill.

As a result of the effort room hire and entertainment nights are now up and running once more. And a new website has been set up to promote events and activities organised there.

Committee member and trustee Arthur Roberts said: "Well the volunteers decided to us the lockdown periods to do smarten the place up a bit. It was an opportunity to do some work which needed to be completed.

"We had a gas and an electric inspection which revealed that our heating system which was fitted in 1965 needed to be replaced.

"We've also installed a CCTV system outside and changed the external lights to LED due to the open area we have at the rear of the premises."

The site is home to several groups including parent and toddlers, seniors', knitting, indoor and outdoor bowling, art, Zumba, dance and other keep fit classes.

Up and coming committee events include art & crafts returning on November 10, Christmas fair on November 13 and an Elvis Presley tribute night on December 3 followed by Take That tribute act Take@That on January 14.

Booked events include train set fun Track Play on November 14. While theatre company Thespian Arts will perform Bugsy Malone on November 20 and 21.