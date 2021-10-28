Chicago cast excited to be performing at Wolverhampton Grand

Sinitta, Djalenga Scott, Darren Day and Divina De Campo pose as they prepare to play the Grand Theatre in Chicago

The famous 1920s show opened at the city centre theatre on Monday and is running until Saturday.

It stars Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes, multifaceted entertainer Sinitta, West End and TV star Darren Day, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo and West End stars Djalenga Scott and Joel Montague.

Darren Day said playing Billy Flynn was a bucket list role.

He said: "I've always loved Wolverhampton and this venue is one of those proper theatres in the provinces that I was brought up and remember being taken to as a kid, like the Alhambra theatre.

"I was last here in 2008 when Hello Dolly played here, but it's great to be back here and I still have billboards of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre of when my grandfather played here.

Darren Day said the theatre reminded him of the theatres he grew up in

"I spoke to the producers of this show 10 years ago and they said they would love to have me, but felt I didn't look old enough at the time, but I have waited and now I've got the chance to play a role I've wanted to do for years."

Meanwhile Sinitta was delighted to be starring as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton.

She said: "It's such a beautiful theatre and I didn't realise how beautiful it was and I just think the acoustics are going to be amazing because its a proper theatre.

"I played here 30 years ago and I'm looking forward to coming back and spending some time here and playing the role in an exciting musical."

Sinitta said the venue was a special one and she was looking forward to hearing the acoustics

Divina De Campo was also happy to be performing in the Black Country again.

She said: "I've gigged a few times in Wolverhampton, but never had the chance to play here, so it's really exciting to be able to come here and perform here.

"It's a gorgeous space and I really like it as there's something about being on a theatre stage that's just a bit special.

"Playing Mary Sunshine is fun as well as you'll have seen her in the film, but she's very different in the stage version and if you come and see the show, you'll find out why."

Djalenga Scott said she was looking forward to playing the Grand Theatre again

Djalenga Scott spoke of her joy at playing Velma Kelly and said she was looking forwards to playing at the Grand again.

She said: "I absolutely love the role of Velma Kelly and I'm excited to play it here, a venue I've been at before with West Side Story and Flashdance.

"I really love this theatre as it's just such a beautiful theatre to play and feels really old school, so to do this show with a phenomenal cast is just wonderful."