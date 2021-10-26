Slick and 'completely unmissable' Chicago wows Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The cast

Chicago used to hold the record for the longest running Broadway show, but has now been pipped to the post by Phantom of the Opera, but even so, it has shocked, amused and delighted in equal measures for almost five decades, with every production oozing sex appeal, thrills and exhilaration from start to finish.

Set in the windy city in the twenties, it would seem that the fight for self-promotion and fame was just as prevalent back then as it is today. There’s no such thing as bad publicity they say and so when wannabe star, murderess Roxy Hart meets double killer Velma Kelly in jail, the rivals set about planning their acquittal with the help of the crooked, money hungry lawyer Billy Flynn, but at the same time, ensuring their rise to fame, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Billie Hardy made her debut in the role of Roxy, offering the perfect combination of girlish innocence and ruthless evil, and a confident vocal performance. Although some of the iconic lines in the show were a little lost in her delivery, which could be down to direction, her comedy timing was superb.

Yes, comedy, for despite the somewhat dark subject matter and moments of uncomfortable dread and foreboding at the thought of the noose, the script of Chicago is both amusing and thought provoking, although some of the American humour may be lost on inexperienced theatre goers.

Meanwhile, Djalenga Scott as Velma, portrays pure desperation and frantic despair at losing her crown as queen of the jailbirds when Roxy steals the limelight. Opening the show with an outstanding rendition of All That Jazz, together with an uber talented ensemble clad head to toe in black sequins and fishnets, (including the men!) Miss Scott perfectly sets the scene for this steamy spectacle.

She continues to wow in every number but her solo I Can’t Do It Alone stood out head and shoulders above the rest.

Chicago

Nineteen eighties Pop princess, Sinitta is the latest in a long line of celebrities to take on the role of prison warden Mama Morton, and although at first, she may appear little too frothy and glamorous for this traditionally masculine female matriarch, a confident performance and competent vocals see her through as she makes the role her very own.

Darren Day is suitably sleazy as Billy and his number All I Care About Is Love is a highlight of Act One, while Divina De Campo sings her heart out as Mary Sunshine, the lady with a huge secret! Joel Montague tugged at the heartstrings as Roxy’s long suffering Funny Honey hubby Amos and his version of the classic musical theatre number Mr Cellophane was not only superbly sung, but brought a real tear to the eye.

Probably more than in any other musical theatre show, the band in Chicago have staring moments in their own right and Musical Director Andrew Hilton and his outstanding musicians certainly rose to the challenge, earning themselves a well-deserved cheer for the opening of Act Two.

The scenery is the traditional black of course, but brought to life courtesy of an atmospheric light plot and the costumes are suitably suggestive and racy.

Bob Fosse’s original 1970’s choreography completely steals the show however, more than standing the test of time and remaining the most innovative and unusual of all musical theatre pieces, in this case executed to perfection by a team of exceptional dancers, although clearly they are all-round superb performers. This ensemble certainly is, as they say in the business, The “Triple Threat!” The fluidity, agility and poise of every movement creates not only a sensual atmosphere but panache which not every dancer possesses. These are very special artists.

Every song in the show hits the high notes, but for me, the performance of the night goes to the Six Merry Murderesses of the Cook County Jail in their rendition of The Cell Block Tango. Accused of murdering their husbands, (and let’s face it ladies, who hasn’t considered it?) six women plead their innocence and lack of control, all while dancing and singing their way through one of the most iconic and unique pieces of musical theatre ever written and these girls absolutely kill it!

As the opening lines of the show suggest, Chicago is a tale of everything we hold dear; murder, adultery, betrayal and corruption and is simple too hot to handle!