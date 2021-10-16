Brass band concert in aid of church boiler fundraising appeal

Rob Harper, Nita Leyshon, Tim Bickley, Rev Sarah Bigham with Helen Winfield of Great Barr Brass

Worshippers at Walsall’s Green Lane Baptist Church launched a fundraising drive to cover the costs of its new £17,000 heating system after the old unit was condemned following a routine check.

Great Barr Brass will be performing music from film and theatre at the church in Burrowes Street opposite Green Lane Campus on October 22 at 7pm and the church is hoping music lovers will snap up tickets to support the effort.

Band member and church minister the Rev Sarah Bingham, plays tenor horn, and says: "When I moved to Walsall one of the things I quickly did was to join a brass band. Whilst Great Barr Brass is a relatively new ensemble, formed in October 2019 and seriously affected by lockdown, the band has consistently played to support charities and organisations.

"It is such a joy for me as minister at Green Lane Baptist Church, that the band has agreed to play this concert as a joint fundraiser for both church and band."

A drop in income due to the coronavirus lockdowns combined with the boiler issue has resulted in a budget shortfall a the church which also hosts Mend-It outreach project, meaning the members have been coming up with initiatives to plug the gap.

Concert tickets cost £2 and are available from 07848 844376. Social distancing measures are in place and face coverings may be required.

Worshippers have made donations towards the effort and grant bids have so far resulted in £1,000 from Heart of England Baptist Association and £2,500 from the All Churches Trust.