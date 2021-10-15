Strictly star Amy Dowden to bring her own show to the Black Country

Amy Dowden

Caerphilly-born Amy, who runs a dance school near Dudley, is taking part in the current series of Strictly with her celebrity partner Tom Fletcher, singer and guitarist from pop group McFly.

The pair returned to the Strictly ballroom for Movie Week last Saturday to impress the judges with a jive to rock 'n' roll song Johnny B Goode from Back To The Future.

The dancing duo had to sit out the previous week's show as they were then self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Amy will be appearing at Stourbridge Town Hall on Tuesday, April 12, with a new show featuring ballroom and Latin dance routines in which she will be joined by some of the finest young talent on the competition circuit.

Amy joined the top TV show in 2017 and her previous celebrity partners included Brian Conley, Karim Zeroual with whom she reached the final, and last year JJ Chalmers.

The 31-year-old Welsh dancer, who has been performing since the age of eight, became British National Latin Dance Champion in 2017 with her dance partner and fiance Ben Jones. The couple run the Art in Motion Dance Academy in Cradley Heath.

As part of the Stourbridge show there will be an opportunity to ask Amy questions about her life and career.