Chicago ready to seduce Wolverhampton Grand this month

Darren Day as Billy Flynn.

The star-studded cast includes Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Sinitta as Mama Morton, and Divina De Camp as Mary Sunshine.

Darren Day rounds out the cast as Billy Flynn, and Djalenga Scott will play Velma Kelly.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly and Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart.

Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly.

Created by John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, Chicago’s sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango, and All That Jazz.

Faye Brookes plays Roxie, who audiences will know best as Kate Connor in Coronation Street, for which she won a National Television Award.

The Dancing On Ice finalist is a theatre veteran, having played Princess Fiona in Shrek, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, and Liesl in The Sound of Music.

Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart.

International pop star Sinitta will play the crooked matriarch of the prison, Mama Morton, and is set to woo audiences with her sensual rendition of When You're Good to Mama.

And fans of Drag Race UK will be thrilled to see Divina De Campo's powerhouse performance as Mary Sunshine, as the drag queen who stole the hearts of the nation has a high soprano voice and a four-octave range.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history, having been seen by an estimated 33 million people.

Chicago will play at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre later this month, from Monday 25 – Saturday 30 October 2021.