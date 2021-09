Jake Sharp from Staffordshire stars as Dewey Finn in School of Rock. Photo: Paul Coltas

The hit West End show arrived in the city on tour this week and our photographer Steve Leath was there to meet the cast.

He spoke to Jake Sharp from Staffordshire, who plays lead role Dewey Finn, and Harveen Mann from Wolverhampton who is part of the ensemble.

Schoolchildren from the Black Country are also performing as part of the cast.