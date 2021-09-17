Peter Pan flying into Lichfield's Garrick Theatre for panto season

Peter Pan (Marcus Billany), Mrs Smee (Sam Rabone) and Captain Hook (David McKechnie.(Picture by Pamela Raith)

This can only mean one thing.

The Lichfield Garrick Theatre's Christmas pantomime is back with what promises to be a fun-filled show for all the family – the All New Adventures of Peter Pan.

After a dreadful 18 months for the theatre industry due to the Covid pandemic, the cast of this year's panto are bursting with excitement at the prospect of entertaining audiences over the festive period.

Sam Rabone, who is directing the Lichfield Garrick/Evolution production, and playing the dame Mrs Smee, said: "It is brilliant to be back here.

"The show will be two hours of escapism, a chance to welcome everyone to this building for laughter and very little thought of Covid.

"Come and escape with us to the world of Neverland!"

The forthcoming show is the sixth Garrick panto Sam has appeared in and his fourth as director, having previously helmed Dick Whittington, Cinderella and last year's online production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

"We will begin rehearsals on November 8," said Sam.

"We have two-and-a-half weeks to put the show together.

"It is brand new for this year with live music and the visuals will be amazing, from the Neverland set to the flying sequence over London."

Based on JM Barrie's much-loved story Peter Pan, this show is set 15 years later with Wendy Darling telling her own daughter about the time she went to Neverland, and then then the new adventures ensue.

Marcus Billany is playing Peter. The 21-year-old has extensive experience having taken to the stage from the age of seven appearing in productions of Beauty and the Beast, Evita, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Quadrophenia.

A former student at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London and later Laine Theatre Arts in Surrey he played Gavroche in Les Miserables in the West End and appeared in Matilda The Musical.

And he is no stranger to Peter Pan having stood in for Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard for two weeks the panto in Dunstable two years ago.

Marcus was in Lichfield for the first time on Tuesday (September 14) and said he is looking forward to the show.

"I just want to see smiles on people's faces," he said. "That is my goal this Christmas."

Peter Pan wouldn't be the same without a sinister, yet charismatic Captain Hook.

David McKechnie, 43, looked resplendent in his costume this week and is clearly relishing this job.

"Captain Hook is a great role," he said.

"I was delighted when they asked me to do it - I get to show off.

"I have played him before, just before Covid, in Chelmsford."

David considers pantomime "magical" and says there is something for everyone.

The stage actor, who was also in Lichfield for the first time, said he had the chance to walk around the city and is looking forward to spending more time there.

He also said The Lichfield Garrick is "a lovely theatre"

"What struck me is how Covid secure it is, the Covid policy is really tight here," he said.

"They are doing everything they can - if you are unsure pop by and talk to the staff - they are brilliant."

The Lichfield Garrick's Chief Executive Karen Foster said: "We have really enjoyed having people back in the theatre for the past few months.

"We know this pantomime will be a spectacular production, so come along and enjoy yourselves.

"Have your family Christmas with us."

All New Adventures of Peter Pan will run at the Lichfield Garrick from November 25 to January 2022.