Stafford's Gatehouse opens auditions for Christmas panto dancers and actors

By Deborah HardimanStaffordshireTheatre & ComedyPublished: Last Updated:

Aspiring stars of the stage are being invited to join the cast of Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre's record-breaking panto Snow White.

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre
Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Auditions are being held on September 26 for young dancers and actors to perform in the Christmas show alongside stars such as Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Keatley of CBeebies, and West End star Keith Jack.

The theatre said it is looking for two teams of eight excellent standard dancers and two teams of actors to appear alongside its "fantastic professional cast".

Dancers should be aged nine to 14 and not taller than 5ft.

The actors should be aged nine to 13 and and be no taller than 4ft 6ins.

For further details or to register, parents or guardians should contact the theatre via email to Alison.young@freedom-leisure.co.uk.

Tickets for the show have been selling fast.

Gatehouse Theatre manager Tim Ford said: "We’ve been taken aback by the response to Snow White – it’s been incredible.

"We knew we had a massive hit on our hands and it looks like the people of Stafford know that too. We cannot wait to get the show started – it’s going to be spectacular."

Book tickets via the Box Office on 01785 619080 or the website staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk.

