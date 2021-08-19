Tamworth Assembly Rooms

After being closed for more than 18 months, the team at Tamworth Assembly Rooms have relaunched their popular calendar of theatre shows with a number of top tribute acts this summer, including Ariana Grande and Jo Jo Siwa for a matinee performance on Saturday, August 28.

The performance will take place from 1pm and tickets are priced at £15.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted that top tribute acts are returning to the Assembly Rooms this summer.

“We have a great line-up including Great Balls of Fire, Ariana & Jo Jo, plus T-Rextasy and a Billy Joel collection.

“Teenagers and young adults will be excited to see the pop tribute sensation of Ariana and Jo Jo on bank holiday Saturday, for a music filled afternoon performance.

“It’s been a really tough year in the industry, but we are happy to see the return of so many of our favourite acts plus new shows, not forgetting that this theatre venue also offers a wide selection of refreshments whilst following all current Covid guidelines.

“We’re gradually adding to the programme now, so please do keep an eye on the website for updates and new shows in the coming weeks, and even more importantly, please get booking. We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the sounds of music, singing and laughter again.”