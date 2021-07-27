The cast of a previous pantomime, Aladdin, in 2019. Picture: Nigel Gambles

The Production Exchange, producer of the forthcoming Cinderella, is looking to cast members of the young ensemble.

And the production team will be in the Royal Town on Sunday, September 5 for auditions at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall.

Director Colin Blumenau said “We are looking for all-round performers, who can act, sing and dance, all of which are equally important.

"The young ensemble is an integral part of the show.

"They are massively important to add their enthusiasm and energy into the mix and are a vital part of the spectacle of pantomime.”

To take part, performers should be a minimum of age 10 on the first day of rehearsals (November 22).

The maximum age on this date is 21.

Rehearsals are scheduled to be every day after school and all day on Saturdays.

The Production weekend will see those hours increased followed by a commitment on alternate days from December 7-24 for performances – two each day.

Producer Florrie Wilby added: “I am continuously astonished by the level of skill and talent we have on stage with the junior ensemble.

"It’s wonderful to watch them grow in confidence throughout the run. They bring the show to life and it’s lovely to see so many personalities shining through.”

The production will liaise with relevant authorities and schools for licences to perform during school hours. Two teams of six are required for performances, and will be chaperoned at all times on site.

The audition will include young people learning a short dance routine, singing as a group and reciting a very short prepared poem or joke of their choice.

All young people are invited to audition. whether they are part of a dance school, a theatre company or not.

Previous young ensemble members recommend being part of the show for both professional development and for the unique experience of working on a pantomime.

Mya Bailey, who performed in both Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, said: “Working on stage has increased my confidence and given me valuable work experience. I have also made great friends along the way and created some very special memories.”

To apply, parents / guardians should visit suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com/Cinderella and visit the youth ensemble section.