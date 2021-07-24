Jake ready to get Footloose on stage at The Grand

Jake Quickenden

Footloose The Musical will take to the stage at Grand Theatre between July 4 and July 9, with the former X Factor singer cast as Willard.

He will join the likes of Darren Day, who remains in the role of Reverend Moore, after it was announced by Selladoor Productions.

Jake said: "I can’t wait to get out on tour with Footloose, after such a strange and difficult time we will finally be able to join our friends and family in the theatre for a truly feel-good night out.

"This show is packed full of amazing 80s hits I can’t think of a better tonic for 2022."

Jake Quickenden

In the production, city boy Ren thinks life is bad enough when he's forced to move to a rural backwater in America. But his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned. Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

Darren Day added: "I am so delighted to be able to stay with the tour of Footloose for the 2022 tour. I was a teenager in the 80s, which is such an impressionable age for movies and music. This is one of the most iconic films and soundtracks from my teenage years. I can remember hearing Footloose on the radio for the first time and thinking… what a tune! I’m really looking forward to seeing you there"