Panto is back with Beverley Knight to raise funds for Mary Stevens Hospice in Stourbridge

Lindsey Grant as Snow White, Will Phipps as the Director and Jess Brooks as the Witch. Inset: Beverley Knight.. Lindsey Grant as Snow White, Will Phipps as the Director and Jess Brooks as the Witch. Snow White Panto photocall at Wonderland in Telford for Dudley's Mary Stevens Hospice. In Picture: Lindsey Grant as Snow White, Will Phipps as the Director and Jess Brooks as the Witch..

The show, starring Black Country soul singer Beverley Knight as the magic mirror, has been pushed back to February 2022.

This will be the fourth panto put on by the hospice. The previous three have raised about £50,000 of vital funds for the charity.

James Totney, events fundraiser for Mary Stevens Hospice in Stourbridge, said: "As one of our big fundraisers for the hospice we put on a pantomime at Stourbridge Town Hall, we have put on three so far.

"We have celebrities take part in it and professionals donate their time as well. It's a big scale event.

"It was due to take place in November but we're going to do it in February next year.

"We've got Beverley Knight who is going to star as the magic mirror.

"It was booked for November 2020 then we thought we'd reschedule it for November 2021 but with everything that's going on we thought it would be safe to push it back to February.

"It's on between February 16 and 23, 2022. It runs for a whole week and we've got a couple of shows pretty much each day.

"The past three pantos we've had have raised up to £50,000 which is incredible, so it's a big fundraiser for us.

"We've got quite a following, now people want to come back every year.

"Lindsay Grant is Snow White, she runs a local dance school in Wolverhampton, Bradley Hunt is playing the Queen's sidekick, he was on the X Factor.

"We've got two radio presenters taking part playing two of our dwarf roles, it's quite a good line-up.