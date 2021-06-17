Tickets for Stafford Gatehouse Theatre's rescheduled pantomime on sale now

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

In August last year it was announced that Snow White was to be postponed until Christmas 2021.

Tickets are now on sale with an offer of the first 1,000 tickets being £2 off – excluding family tickets.

Producers at RED Entertainment in association with Prime Pantomimes have designed a show featuring sparkling costumes, glitzy scenery, special effects, live music, dance routines and a laugh-out-loud script.

This new production written by Wink Taylor will be at the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre from December 10 to 31 2021.

Tim Ford, theatre manager at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre said: “I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming panto back to the Gatehouse Theatre this Christmas.

"It’s been an incredibly tough year for everyone and we are thrilled to be working with Prime Pantomimes and Red Entertainment to bring panto back to Stafford.

"This year promises to be a truly spectacular theatrical celebration with stellar cast set to be announced shortly. Building on the success of 2019’s panto Peter Pan, this year’s pantomime, Snow White will be a magical, fun filled family-friendly adventure for everyone and we are really looking forward to seeing our theatre filled again after a year of being closed.”

Matt Brinkler, the executive producer for RED Entertainment, said: “Following it’s renovation, the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre is going to be a focal point for the town and indeed the county. We’re excited to be working in partnership with the fantastic team at the Gatehouse to provide an incredible pantomime that everyone across Staffordshire can enjoy.”