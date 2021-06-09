West End star Aimee Fisher is set to tour the UK with Waitress the Musical

Aimee Fisher is part of the Waitress the Musical ensemble and is also covering the show's leading role as it tours the country having already played on Broadway and in the West End.

The 26-year-old, who has already starred in Wicked, has spent the last year back home in Codsall teaching, auditioning and even working as a receptionist to support herself during the pandemic.

But now she has the chance to shine once again, covering the main role of Jenna and smaller role of Dawn as Waitress travels across the UK.

Waitress is a modern-day fairytale based on the 2007 movie of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly, with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson.

It depicts the hopes and dreams of Jenna Hunterson, a baker and waitress who endures an abusive relationship at the hands of her husband, Earl.

It's a show Aimee has been a fan of since she first saw it in 2017, but won't be the most famous production she has been a part of.

“I was just 21, when I was cast as an ensemble member and cover for Fantine in Les Misérables," Aimee explains.

“Getting to sing 'I Dreamed a Dream’ on a West End stage was a real pinch-me moment – looking back, I can't actually believe how lucky I was.

“After a year in Les Mis, I secured a job in Wicked, at The Apollo Victoria Theatre. Again, I was an ensemble member, but also first cover for the leading role of Elphaba and second cover for the smaller role of Nessarose.”

Aimee as Fantine in Les Miserables

In fact, Aimee went on to play the role of Elphaba the infamous green witch, on many occasions. It is a role most female performers can only dream of.

“Les Mis and Wicked were two shows that I watched as a child and fell in love with and wished I could be a part of one day, so to play Elphaba was a very personal journey for me.”

Now Aimee has the chance to play Jenna, a character she feels "a real connection with her, especially vocally."

"The songs are a complete and utter joy to sing," Aimee adds.

"There are parts of Jenna that I do see in myself; although I do not share her life experiences, However, I am a firm believer that when you are approaching a character, you have to give a lot of yourself and your own vulnerability to that character; otherwise, they will not be relatable for the audience.

“I think Jenna is such a soft, gentle, yet strong woman, and actually, if I could be anything like her, I would be happy. I really admire her.”

Aimee appeared on the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre stage as a child, performing in Joseph and Whistle Down the Wind, but it has always been a dream to perform there as an adult professional. Waitress offers her that opportunity at last.

“It will feel more special than my West End debut and a homecoming on every level.

“It is just such an incredible feeling and I think it will be a very emotional week’s run, not just for me, but for my family who have supported me and my dream every step of the way.”

Aimee as a child in Whistle Down the Wind

Like many performers, Aimee returned home from London just prior to the March lockdown last year.

“The last 12 months have been tough for many people, particularly the NHS and all key workers," Aimee says.

“I have been lucky to have some teaching work whilst still auditioning. I also worked as a receptionist at Thornes solicitors in Wolverhampton. I learnt a lot about the organisation, and it will be great research if ever I get to audition for Legally Blonde!” she laughed!

“The last year has been an incredibly difficult time for many industries and there have been some high prices to pay, but it had to be done to save lives.”

Even without a pandemic, Aimee is well aware how unpredictable a career on the stage can be and has already thought of a “Plan B.”

“I am currently in the middle of doing a master’s degree on research in musical theatre. I love to teach. Watching the progression of my students and going on their journey with them, passing on my knowledge and skills, inspiring confidence and aspirations is something that I enjoy immensely,” Aimee says.

And what does the future hold for this talented performer?

“Who knows?

“I am obviously on tour for a year with Waitress from August 2021 until August 2022, but if there is one thing that this year has taught me, it’s that life is very unpredictable, that we have to enjoy living in the moment and to be happy with what we have.

“I am only 26 and so I am still hopeful that the future holds more in terms of performing. I am true believer in positive thinking and perseverance

“So we shall see.”