Shropshire schoolboy's starring role in show

Crowds have been flocking to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre as classic A Christmas Carol brought joy to hundreds of families in the audience – with the big day just weeks away.

But in centre stage of the show, which features a cast of more than 50 actors and actresses, is nine-year-old Harry Lewis, from Bridgnorth.

The Worfield Primary School pupil and member of Bridgnorth Stage School played the part of Tiny Tim, which he shared with Joseph Dowen, nine, after auditioning for the role in the summer.

Since July, Harry had been busy rehearsing three times a week in preparation but it was all worth it for the starring role's memorable performances at the Black Country theatre.

Proud mother, Tammy Lewis, said: "The show was fantastic and so professional with lots of talent. Harry has loved performing and hopes to be in more shows in the future.

"He had to sing and act with quite a lot of other boys for the roll in the auditions. It really was his dream to get the part of Tiny Tim.

"What an achievement it has been for him. Myself and my husband are very proud of him and he has lots of friends and family going to see the performances with it being a sell out for the week."

A Christmas Carol was in town for a five-day run at the Wolverhampton Grand from Tuesday last week –with Ebenezer Scrooge the familiar villain of the piece.

The curtain came to a close with the final show on Saturday.

The festive favourite will tell the classic tale of how Scrooge is haunted by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, with a musical twist.

Hosted by the Bilston Operatic, the man playing Scrooge is Nick Sullivan who, as well as having 40 years' experience on the stage, is also a former headteacher – a role perhaps not dissimilar from that he will be playing this week.

Producer and director Laura Canadine said it was the perfect way to kick off the countdown to Christmas.

Laura, aged 28, from Bilston, said: "It was a really cute show, there was tap dancing and a big ball number. It was really Christmassy and perfect to get you in the mood for December.

"I always like to do things a bit different. It's a traditional tale and it absolutely is traditional but I always like to put my own spin on it.

"It was something for everyone and is great for nans and grandads and mums and dads. It was one of those shows that has got a great Christmas feel."