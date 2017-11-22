Review: A Christmas Carol - The Musical at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

If that is what you are after, then look no further than A Christmas Carol at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week.

The musical take on Dickens' classic is being put on by the Bilston Operatic Society, which is celebrating 90 years since its first production.

One of the first things to stand out are the costumes. There has been huge attention to detail leaving the audience free to plunge their imagination into Victorian London.

It also means the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come and surprisingly scary. The staging and lighting are used expertly as Scrooge is visited for the first time by the ghost of his former business partner, Marley.

As the narrative progresses the production reaches fever pitch. A Christmas party from Scrooge's past is the first of several joyous scenes which brings a smile to even the most unwilling member of the audience.

Each of the three ghosts put in stellar performances, particularly Lydia Tidmarsh as Ghost of Christmas Past.

And a special mention must go to Grand Theatre stalwart Nicholas Sullivan. His performance as Scrooge is nothing short of a triumph.

He is just as convincing a misery Scrooge as he is when reborn and joyous.

His stage presence and comedic timing had the audience gripped and his performance is was ties the entire show together.

No doubt too that some of the younger faces which feature will go to have great success in theatre. Harry Lewis, nine, and seven-year-old Joseph Dowen are sharing the role of Tiny Tim.

Whether you have read the book and seen the films, or you are relatively unfamiliar with this Yuletide story, a visit to the Grand Theatre this week will not leave you disappointed.

It may still be November but this age-old tale - given a delightful musical twist - will leave you itching to get the tree up and the turkey ordered.