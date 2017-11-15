Justin Moorhouse and Gary Delaney to play Brierley Hill

The show is on February 17 with tickets £10 if booked by the end of this month through the website at www.bhillcivic.co.uk

Justin Moorhouse is a TV regular in shows like Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Gary Delaney is a Mock The Week regular.

Also performing will be Scott Bennett, a former English Comedian of the Year finalist and tour support for Rob Brydon and Brummie comic Lindsey Santoro.

The host will be Dudley rising star Wayne Beese.