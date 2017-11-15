Menu

Justin Moorhouse and Gary Delaney to play Brierley Hill

By John Corser | Theatre & Comedy | Published: | Last Updated:

Comedians Justin Moorhouse and Gary Delaney will be performing in the next Live at the Civic comedy night at Brierley Hill Civic Hall in the new year.

Gary Delaney

The show is on February 17 with tickets £10 if booked by the end of this month through the website at www.bhillcivic.co.uk

Justin Moorhouse is a TV regular in shows like Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Gary Delaney is a Mock The Week regular.

Also performing will be Scott Bennett, a former English Comedian of the Year finalist and tour support for Rob Brydon and Brummie comic Lindsey Santoro.

The host will be Dudley rising star Wayne Beese.

Theatre & Comedy
