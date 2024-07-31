Electronic dance festival returning to Lichfield with huge line-up of DJs
A popular festival is returning to Staffordshire this summer with a great line up of artists.
By Lauren Hill
Crooked House in the Park is back again, this time featuring a special VIP area hosted by Birmingham-based house party Miss Moneypenny's.
The events company, which celebrated its 30th anniversary hosting last year's Crooked House festival, is returning this summer for a day of music and dancing at Beacon Park in Lichfield.
The electronic dance festival made it's debut in 2021, with DJ Pete Tong and Radio 1's Danny Howard playing.