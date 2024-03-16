Starting on Friday, the two-week Easter event at the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, also marks the reopening of Mega Slide Mountain – the UK’s longest outdoor mega slide.

The Mega Slide, which opened last year on a 30ft hill next to the animal paddocks has been closed for winter, so Easter will be the first time in 2024 that visitors can take on the 200ft slide which sees visitors reach speeds of up to 12mph.

Part of the annual Easter Eggstravaganza event at the 40-acre farm park families will also get the chance to meet the new arrivals, bottle feed lambs, take a tractor and trailer ride up to the woodlands to meet the Easter Bunny as well as enjoy the circus workshop and magic shows.

Tom Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Ivor, said the event was a chance for families to enjoy getting outside in the warmer weather while meeting some of the hundreds of new arrivals expected over the Easter holidays.

He said: “Spring is always a magical time of year. With lots of new arrivals it is a great time for families to explore the open countryside and find out more about life on the farm.

“Meet the Easter bunny and share in the excitement with lots of live shows to keep young minds entertained as well as live shows bringing a burst of family fun this Easter.”

Easter Eggstravaganza is the only time that the farm’s woodland area, which was created in 2002 as part of its commitment to the National Forest, is available to the public. Each year it is opened in spring to allow guests the chance to wander the woodland trail in search of the Easter Bunny’s home nestled within the 28,000 trees planted on the site.

More than 200 lambs, chicks and pygmy goats are due to be born during the event with the Lambing Live Tent giving guests the chance to feed the new lambs and possibly even see a Spring lamb being born with the return of the 24hour ‘Ewe’ Tube live streaming.

Admission includes access to the outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig and mini quad bikes.

Tickets are available at adventurefarm.co.uk and start from £15.99 with an additional £2.50 booking fee.