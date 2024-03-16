Bids fly in as silver swan tops £6,000 at Lichfield sale

Taking the form of a realistically textured swan complete with gold-plated beak, the Elizabeth II table centrepiece went under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Hotly contested online and in person at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, the silver swan was eventually won by a bidder in the room.

Auctioneer Mr Winterton said: “This beautiful silver centrepiece came in at a Burton upon Trent valuation day, which was very appropriate given Burton’s connection with the swan.

“We had interest from all over the world and were really looking forward to seeing this swan fly at auction. It was wonderful to see this lot achieve such a strong result.”

Hallmarked CJ Vander Ltd London 1971, the swan has an open centre revealing a removeable, metal mesh separator for flower arrangement.

The 36cm-long silver centrepiece stands 28cm tall, 20cm wide and weighs an impressive 4.7kg excluding the mesh interior.