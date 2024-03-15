Alton Towers Cbeebies Hotel opens new Bluey themed rooms

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From today, families are able to book a stay in the Bluey themed bedrooms at the UK's only CBeebies Land Hotel, with dates starting from Saturday, May 25.

The cartoon dog will join the line-up of themed rooms at CBeebeies Land Hotel, which also include Bing, Postman Pat, In the Night Garden, Octonauts and Something Special.

In a first-look artist impressions released today, the colourful and playful rooms – which are the first Bluey themed hotel bedrooms in the world – will feature recognisable elements from the beloved award-winning TV series and sleep up to five guests (two adults, three children).

The hotel is 'bursting with music, stories, and adventures' for little ones, including the chance to meet CBeebies characters throughout the day and into the evening.

From Easter, fans of Bluey will also be able to meet Bluey and Bingo at CBeebies Land in Alton Towers Resort from Saturday, March 23rd.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: "We're delighted to mark CBeebies Land's 10th anniversary with the introduction of Bluey and Bingo.

"As a destination dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for families, CBeebies Land remains committed to delivering magical experiences that captivate the imagination and inspire laughter."

Natasha Spence, head of attractions and live events at BBC Studios, said: "We are thrilled to be bringing Bluey and Bingo to CBeebies Land. This will be the first time visitors can experience meet and greets with Bluey and her sister at the Resort, so it will be a very special experience. The Bluey themed hotel rooms are incredibly exciting too and we’re sure they will be a very popular addition to what is already a fantastic selection of themed hotel rooms at CBeebies Land Hotel."

Over the coming weeks, Alton Towers Resort is set to announce more news about its 10th anniversary celebrations, including more live entertainment, activities and special guests across the celebration.

An overnight stay in a Bluey themed room starts from £77 per person per night for a family of four sharing – which includes bed and breakfast, exclusive evening entertainment, character appearances from CBeebies friends, a round of Extraordinary Golf, and standard parking.

Tickets to CBeebies Land start from £35 and include access to the wider theme park. Bluey themed rooms in CBeebies Land Hotel go on sale today (March 14) for stays from May 25th. To book or find out more about CBeebies Land and CBeebies Land Hotel visit www.altontowers.com.