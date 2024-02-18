Lichfield auctioneer conducts fundraiser for Hippodrome’s work with young people

Alluring pieces by British-Italian contemporary artist Charles Pedone, who is from Birmingham, will go under the hammer at the invitation-only reception at The Grand Hotel Birmingham next month.

The event follows the installation of a number of specially-commissioned pieces by Mr Pedone, extending the Grand’s existing collection of contemporary by Birmingham and West Midlands based creatives.

All of the profits from funds raised by the auction will go directly to Birmingham Hippodrome’s Youth Programme, which provides creative experiences and opportunities for young people, vulnerable adults and local communities across Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Mr Pedone is lauded for expanding artistic boundaries through his inventive use of textured foundations, iridescent colourways, metallics and polished resin.

He said: “I’m thrilled my work is being showcased as part of The Grand’s extensive collection — it’s an iconic hotel with a significant legacy. At the same time, I’m delighted to continue to raise funds for the important work Hippodrome does.”

Auctioneer Mr Winterton added: “The Hippodrome’s youth projects provide wonderful opportunities for young people. I’m delighted to be conducting the auction of this impressive art in such a beautiful venue for a brilliant cause.”

The installation at The Grand has been undertaken by Birmingham-based industry experts Seventh Circle Gallery of Moseley and works include the largest bespoke piece Pedone has ever produced, measuring 2m x 1.5m and on display above the fireplace in the Madeleine cocktail bar.

Further pieces are on display in Madeleine and another has been installed in the hotel’s grand two-storey penthouse suite.

In partnership with Bentley Birmingham, the reception at the Grand will be hosted by Judith Greenburgh, Head of Fundraising and Development at Birmingham Hippodrome, and Johan Scheepers, General Manager of The Grand Hotel.

Mr Scheepers said: “We’re committed to supporting the Birmingham creative community by evolving our contemporary art collection with pieces that contrast with, and compliment the history of the building.

“We’re delighted to be working with Charles on this new installation and to play our part in raising much-needed funds for the vital work the Hippodrome does in supporting and inspiring local young people within the arts.”

If you are interested in attending the auction, please call Anouk on 0121 689 3068.