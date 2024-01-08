Legend Tony Christie set to star at concert in Tamworth

He will be the star guest at an event organised by The Mayor of Tamworth, councillor John Harper on February 10.

The concert will be at the Tamworth Assembly Rooms and the mayor will donate proceeds from ticket sales to the town’s dementia care groups.

Mr Christie's worldwide hits include Is This the Way to Amarillo, Las Vegas, I Did What I Did For Maria, Daddy Don't You Walk So Fast, Avenues and Alleyways, Drive Safely Darlin and Solitaire.

They will all be featured, along with his brand new single Thank You For Being A Friend.

Councillor Harper said: “I am so excited to be bringing the one and only Tony Christie to the Tamworth Assembly Rooms.

“Being a local man himself, Tony is delighted to be performing for us and being a part of this amazing charity, something I know is very close to his heart.

“I hope as many residents as possible and visitors, will come along and enjoy a fun filled evening with iconic tunes from an incredible artist who has been entertaining us for more than five decades.”

Book tickets by calling on 01827 709618.