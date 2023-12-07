No place Jess Glynne will rather be than Trentham Live as show tickets go on sale

The pop star is among the headline acts due to perform hits on August 16 at the four-day event.

Her voice is featured on hits such as Rather Be by Clean Bandit, My Love by Route 94 and on Rudimental's These Days’ with Macklemore.

Trentham's events boss Kerrie Pope says: "We are delighted to announce Jess Glynne as our second headline act for Trentham Live 2024 who will perform on the Friday night in our historic lakeside setting at Trentham,

"Jess Glynne is an icon and we can't wait to see the joy she will bring to the people of Staffordshire and beyond. It's going to be a fantastic weekend of music and memories that will last a lifetime."

The festival will run from August 15- 18 at the visitor attraction gardens gardens at Trentham Estate.

Tickets are available on trentham.co.uk/events/trentham-live/ and https://trentham.co.uk/events/jess-glynne/