Fun night on the cards for foot-tapping barn dance event

By Deborah HardimanStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

Supporters of a children's outdoor activity charity will be calling their partners to a foot-tapping hoedown party.

Aldona Pienkosz, Daniel Hickman, Georgina Baker and Steve Welch, from The Kingswood Trust, in Perton near Wolverhampton get set for the barn dance
After hosting a barn dance last year the operators of Kingswood Trust, in Holyhead Road, in Perton are turning on the style for repeat on Friday.

There are some tickets remaining and residents are being urged to snap up places for the fun entertainment night which will be held in Kingswood near Wolverhampton at 7pm. Music will be by the Oakhill Band.

Trust spokesperson Helen Heywood says: "It was a lot of fun when we held the barn dance last year. Grandparents came with their grandchildren, people brought friends plus couples and individuals also came.

"We had a good band and caller and there was something for everyone. It was so good we thought we'd do again this year."

The site features accessible footpaths and welcomes assistance dogs, has toilets, hand washing facilities, a defibrillator and first aid on site.

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked via eventbrite.co.uk/e/barn-dance-ticket

