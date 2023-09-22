Notification Settings

Have a frightfully good time at the Pattingham Scarecrow Festival

By Daniel Walton

A church team is hoping to give visitors the fright of their lives as they hold their annual scarecrow festival.

Scarecrow Festival mascot Charlie and his creator Mike Coope
St Chad's Church in Pattingham is preparing to hold its annual three-day scarecrow festival in the lead-up to Halloween.

The Pattingham Scarecrow Festival, which was first held in 2011, invites dozens of crafters to create their best scarecrows to help celebrate the beginning of the spooky season.

Organiser Mike Coope said: "This has always been quite a popular event. It's a real community event and we really try to involve everyone in it.

"We tend not to keep count of how many people turn up but it must been in the thousands by now. Everyone always enjoys it."

The event sees hundreds of people put their best creations up for public judging in the festival's scare maze, which this year has around 115 entries.

Mr Coope continued: "This is the sixth one we have done all together. We have 115 registered scarecrows over the three days this year.

"This year we have three trails, each route starts and ends at the village hall, so when you complete a trail you can get some refreshments before starting the next trail.

"We also have a trail guide with all the details of the scarecrows and the routes, and there are plenty of places for people to stop off for refreshments."

Tickets for the event are £3 per person, with children's quiz tickets available for £1 and scarecrow badges also for £1.

The three-day all-day event takes place at St Chad's Church in Pattingham this weekend, with the first day taking place tomorrow.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

