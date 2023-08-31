Lichfield Festival will celebrate classical music

Carducci Quartet

There will be a mix of international stars and talented young artists, with music spanning the Baroque to the present day, and performances featuring harp, saxophone, piano and string quartet.

Guest artists include the renowned Carducci Quartet who play Dvořák’s ‘American’ Quartet in a concert of string quartet favourites.

Accordion player and BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist, Ryan Corbett; and star oboist Nicholas Daniel will also feature, closing the weekend with the Britten Oboe Quartet he founded with his award-winning Britten Sinfonia colleagues.

Joo Yeon Sir, Salvador Sanchez and Huw Wiggin and harpist Oliver Wass are also performing and there are recitals by harpist Christopher Clarke, and by pianist Ashley Wass, Director of Music at the Yehudi Menuhin School.

Joo Yeon Sir

The series of concerts centres around The Hub at St Mary’s in the centre of Lichfield, with Wade Street Church also hosting Ryan Corbett on Friday, October 6.

Damian Thantrey, Lichfield Festival Director, said: “Already in its third year, we’re delighted that our Chamber Weekend has become a permanent fixture in the Festival’s annual programme.

Christopher Clarke

"There’s a wonderful breadth to this year’s Weekend and, once again, we get the chance both to promote young artists at the start of their careers, and to welcome established world-class musicians to venues right in the heart of the City.”

Lichfield Chamber Music Weekend runs from October 5-8.