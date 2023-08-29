Notification Settings

New film season to start at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

By Lisa O'Brien

A new series of films will be screened at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre from next week.

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre
Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Starting on Tuesday, Stafford Film Theatre will be screening its new autumn season of films on Tuesday evenings in the main auditorium at the theatre.

The season opens with Jim Broadbent starring in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, a heart-warming portrait of one man’s journey to say goodbye to an old friend and colleague.

It will be followed the next week by Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, adapted from the much loved Judy Blume novel.

A further 10 films will be shown, including Tar, for which Cate Blanchett’s tour de force performance won the Best Actress award at the BAFTA’s this year, Asteroid City, the new Wes Anderson film, and Saint Omer, which has won 17 awards around the world since its release last year.

Details of all films, screening dates and further information can be found on the Stafford Film Theatre website at filmsinstafford.com

Aiming to show independent, award winning and critically acclaimed films in the English language and from around the world, the season culminates in January 2024 with The Old Oak, the latest, and rumored to be the last film from legendary director Ken Loach.

Stafford Film Theatre was formed in 1949 and is entirely run by volunteers.

Everyone is welcome, subject to any film’s age limit.

Suggestions for future film showings are encouraged and a weekly raffle is held with the chance of winning one of two prizes at each film.

Tickets can be booked via the Gatehouse website or in person, either in advance or on the night at the box office.

Despite increasing costs, all admission prices have been held at last season’s prices.

Prices are £9.50 or £8.50 (concessions) per film, including a £2 Gatehouse Theatre booking fee.

Alternatively, a membership ticket can be purchased for the season, saving up to £2 per film; full member £90 or concessions £78.









