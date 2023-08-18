Notification Settings

50th Black Country Ales pub opens in Staffordshire

By John Corser

The Black Country Ales chain has opened its 50th pub in Staffordshire.

The New Inn at Tutbury
The New Inn in Ludgate Street, Tutbury, near Burton upon Trent, has undergone a refurbishment since its purchase in April.

It reopened on Thursday, August 17 at 12 noon and is offering real ales.

Kingswinford-based BCS, which also brews its beers at the Old Bull's Head in Upper Gornal, which was the first pub it bought in 1999.

The New Inn was once known as Bubble Inn.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

