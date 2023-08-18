50th Black Country Ales pub opens in Staffordshire

The New Inn at Tutbury

The New Inn in Ludgate Street, Tutbury, near Burton upon Trent, has undergone a refurbishment since its purchase in April.

It reopened on Thursday, August 17 at 12 noon and is offering real ales.

Kingswinford-based BCS, which also brews its beers at the Old Bull's Head in Upper Gornal, which was the first pub it bought in 1999.