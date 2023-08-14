'We Love Tamworth' event is set to return

The action-packed weekend of activities is set to take place on September 9-10 and will bring a variety of entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy.
The event, which has been running since 2012, will include stalls, games, live grassroots stage, a Crafted in Tamworth marquee; which will display and showcase offerings from various Tamworth businesses, art workshop and heritage craft demonstrations.
This year’s entertainment will also include activities as entertainment led by New Urban Era – a full programme of trapeze performances, breakdance, beatbox, environmental art, yoga, plus a doodle wall and sculpture trail.
Sunday will provide additional live music performances plus Bibbledy Bob Clown show and junk jam workshops.
The Reliant Club will attend for their annual meet-up in the grounds on the Sunday.
The Community Games is also on in the grounds for a weekend of family fun, laughter and memory making and you can pre-book tickets now via https://games.community-games.uk/online-booking/.
Councillor Andrew Cooper, Tamworth Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Entertainment and Leisure, said: “This year is set to be an even bigger and better We Love Tamworth event; with more live acts, an artisan tent, art workshops, sports, games and entertainment across both days, making for a great day out for families.
“Each year the event grows more popular with local residents and visitors to our town. Entrance is free, however some activities you do have to pay for such as Community Games.”