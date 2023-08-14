'We Love Tamworth' event is set to return

Tamworth's Castle Grounds

The action-packed weekend of activities is set to take place on September 9-10 and will bring a variety of entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy.

The event, which has been running since 2012, will include stalls, games, live grassroots stage, a Crafted in Tamworth marquee; which will display and showcase offerings from various Tamworth businesses, art workshop and heritage craft demonstrations.

This year’s entertainment will also include activities as entertainment led by New Urban Era – a full programme of trapeze performances, breakdance, beatbox, environmental art, yoga, plus a doodle wall and sculpture trail.

Sunday will provide additional live music performances plus Bibbledy Bob Clown show and junk jam workshops.

The Reliant Club will attend for their annual meet-up in the grounds on the Sunday.

The Community Games is also on in the grounds for a weekend of family fun, laughter and memory making and you can pre-book tickets now via https://games.community-games.uk/online-booking/.

Councillor Andrew Cooper, Tamworth Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Entertainment and Leisure, said: “This year is set to be an even bigger and better We Love Tamworth event; with more live acts, an artisan tent, art workshops, sports, games and entertainment across both days, making for a great day out for families.