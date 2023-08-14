Comedy star Ed Byrne set for stage in Tamworth

Tamworth Assembly Rooms

Tamworth Borough Council is linking up with Tam-mirth Comedy Festival and Mortified to offer a range of entertainment.

And headlining the festival is the renowned Byrne on Sunday, September 17 at 7.30pm.

Attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as 'Tragedy Plus Time' and Ed tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.

Reviews for Ed’s show have included 'High quality stand-up from a master of observational comedy' and 'His wicked sense of humour and a charismatic stage presence engulfs the massive room packed to the rafters'.

The following day, Yippee Ki Yay will take to the stage with the acclaimed retelling of the classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh.

An Evening without Kate Bush hits the stage on Wednesday, September 20, performed by Sarah-Louise Young.

Steve Hewlett, comedy ventriloquist, has been delighting audiences of all ages with his ventriloquism and hilarious dummies since his big break as a finalist on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 and will perform on Sunday, September 24 with his hilarious show.

Eddie Murphy RAW will be screened on Thursday, September 28 while, the following night, Stephen K Amos is back with a brand-new show, after treading the boards of London's West End in the smash hit musical My Fair Lady, playing the iconic role of Alfred P. Doolittle.

Stephen is at the Assembly Rooms on Friday, September 29, for an hour of solid jokes and guaranteed belly laughs.

Councillor Andrew Cooper, Tamworth Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Entertainment and Leisure, said: “We’re really excited to set up this event at the Assembly Rooms and being a apart of the town’s Tam-mirth Comedy Festival.

“We’re really stepping up the type of events we’re hosting at the Assembly Rooms and trying to bring fresh and original ideas for people in the town to get involved in and enjoy themselves for a night out with their friends, partners or families.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to secure all the comedy and musical acts, and it’s set to be a great, month full of fun, laughter and music.”