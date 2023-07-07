Nue prepare for host of art activities in Tamworth

Some of the Nue team

Create Community Tamworth will be a six-month project of events and workshops across Tamworth and surrounding villages.

Starting at North Warwickshire recreational centre on July 22, visitors will be able to enjoy live music from the Slip-Ons, live street art, magic from Bibbledy Bob and DJ sets throughout the day, among other things.

Summer holidays workshops in partnership with Staffordshire Space scheme will also take place for Tamworth residents aged between 8 and 17 who can enjoy lessons in beatboxing, breakdancing, spray can art and other activities.

Nue will also host Art of Tamworth in partnership with Tamworth Arts And Events team on September 9-10 as part of the wider We love Tamworth festival.

Art of Tamworth will bring multiple arts to the castle grounds including trapeze performances and workshops, environmental art workshops, DJ skills and Beatbox workshops.

Vic Brown, from New Urban Era, said: "We are really looking forward to launching this year's Creative Community Tamworth project, After the huge success of last year's project we are excited to introduce even more opportunities for Tamworth residents to participate in the arts."