Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

All the fun of the fair and Disney to star at Great Wyrley Carnival

By Deborah HardimanCheslyn Hay & Great WyrleyStaffordshire entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

Plenty of fancy dress will be on display at this year's Great Wyrley Carnival to mark the centenary of Walt Disney shows.

Seasons Theatre Company at Great Wyrley Carnival in 2022
Seasons Theatre Company at Great Wyrley Carnival in 2022

On Saturday the village near Cannock will play host to traditional floats, Star Wars stormtroopers, and South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson.

Attractions include the carnival royalty, a baking contest, GH Dobson & Son funfair, refreshments and games in Star Field in the grounds of Star public house in Walsall Road, in Great Wyrley.

There will also be a dog show and charity stalls and funfair will operate until Sunday.

The procession will start at midday on Saturday and as a result there will be road closures in Holly Lane, Gorsey Lane and Hilton Lane until approximately 4.30pm.

National Express West Midlands said during this time the X51 service which operates between Birmingham and Cannock via Bloxwich will be diverted along Walsall Road and will not serve Holly Lane, Gorsey Lane and Hilton Lane.

The carnival committee’s publicity officer Sally-Anne Ashford said: "We're hoping for as good a turnout as last year which was very successful.

"After the pandemic we were worried about whether we could get the carnival up and running again, but we needn't have worried because a lot of people turned up last time.

"It's a lot of hard work, but it's great to see people appreciate what we're doing."

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Walsall entertainment
Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Walsall
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News