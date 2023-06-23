All the fun of the fair and Disney to star at Great Wyrley Carnival

Seasons Theatre Company at Great Wyrley Carnival in 2022

On Saturday the village near Cannock will play host to traditional floats, Star Wars stormtroopers, and South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson.

Attractions include the carnival royalty, a baking contest, GH Dobson & Son funfair, refreshments and games in Star Field in the grounds of Star public house in Walsall Road, in Great Wyrley.

There will also be a dog show and charity stalls and funfair will operate until Sunday.

The procession will start at midday on Saturday and as a result there will be road closures in Holly Lane, Gorsey Lane and Hilton Lane until approximately 4.30pm.

National Express West Midlands said during this time the X51 service which operates between Birmingham and Cannock via Bloxwich will be diverted along Walsall Road and will not serve Holly Lane, Gorsey Lane and Hilton Lane.

The carnival committee’s publicity officer Sally-Anne Ashford said: "We're hoping for as good a turnout as last year which was very successful.

"After the pandemic we were worried about whether we could get the carnival up and running again, but we needn't have worried because a lot of people turned up last time.