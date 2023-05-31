Notification Settings

Teenagers bring the perils of social media to stage

By GP NewsdeskStaffordStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

“Be More Chill” performed by Stafford Gatehouse Youth Theatre on May 19 and 20.

The show is about social media and the effect it has on children

This cult hit became an internet sensation when the original soundtrack was downloaded and streamed, causing it to get a Broadway opening.

Fitting as the show is all about social media and the power it has on teenagers.

The musical follows Jeremy who considers himself to be an outcast at school, in order to become more popular, he takes a pill that plants a Super Computer inside him that tells him how to behave and how to “be more chill”.

It was performed in the Met studio as a theatre in the round

It was a mesmerizing production, the cast were all sensational, Libby Wilson who played The Squip was outstanding as were all of them.

I was on the edge of my seat watching every minute of it and it just brings to home the power of social media and what an effect it has on young people.

It was performed in the Met Studio as theatre in the round, the set and direction were brilliant, well worth a visit for other productions and it is great to see such a strong youth theatre at The Gatehouse.

