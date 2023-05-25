Notification Settings

Final preparations under way for Staffordshire County Show which is expecting record crowds

By Lisa O'Brien

Final preparations are under way for the Staffordshire County Show which is coming to the county next week.

Record crowds are expected at the event which will be held at Staffordshire County Showground on Wednesday and Thursday.

The show will have the thrilling Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team performing stunts in the main ring.

There will also be a Punch and Judy show, donkey rides, science displays, miniature railway rides and a children's farm.

Down in the country pursuits area, the West Lancs dog display team will be performing a demonstration of dog agility and obedience.

There is also the opportunity to watch the farriery competition, get up close and personal with giant tortoises, handle ferrets and try your hand at walking an alpaca.

Visitors can also watch the birds of prey display, the ferret roadshow, have a go at fly casting or sit back and learn all about sheep with the sheep show.

People will be able to browse hundreds of trade stands and there is a food hall in the Prestwood Centre with a further 50 stands selling a range of local produce.

At the heart of the traditional county show is the livestock competitions with over a thousand cattle, sheep, pigs and goats and over 1,500 horses and ponies.

There are also sheep shearing and wool handling competitions, a rabbit and cavy show and the dog show attracting entries of around 2,000 canines.

Rea Valley Tractors and Dunstall Holdings will be the event’s main sponsor.

Visit staffscountyshowground.co.uk for more information and for tickets.

Tickets will also be available on the gate.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

