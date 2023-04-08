Night of music and laughter

Doug Parker

Doug, who started out as part of the Black Country Night Out entertainment troupe, will be joined by singer Steve and instrumentalist Martin at Cannock's Prince of Wales Theatre on April 19.

Doug, who has also appeared as the warm-up man for television shows Parkinson, Call my Bluff, Going for a Song and The Weakest Link, will bring his unique brand of clean observational humour to the show.

Steve and Martin, who have been touring together for 50 years and have supported Hot Chocolate, Long John Baldry and Raymond Froggatt, will perform hits from the 60s and 70s.