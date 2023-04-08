Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Night of music and laughter

By Mark AndrewsCannockStaffordshire entertainmentPublished: Comments

A night of music and laughter featuring Black Country funnyman Doug Parker and veteran double act Steve Ashcroft and Martin Lewis comes to the West Midlands later this month.

Doug Parker
Doug Parker

Doug, who started out as part of the Black Country Night Out entertainment troupe, will be joined by singer Steve and instrumentalist Martin at Cannock's Prince of Wales Theatre on April 19.

Doug, who has also appeared as the warm-up man for television shows Parkinson, Call my Bluff, Going for a Song and The Weakest Link, will bring his unique brand of clean observational humour to the show.

Steve and Martin, who have been touring together for 50 years and have supported Hot Chocolate, Long John Baldry and Raymond Froggatt, will perform hits from the 60s and 70s.

The show starts at 7.30pm, and tickets are available from the box office on 01543 578762.

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News