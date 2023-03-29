Host of activities planned as Tamworth prepares to celebrate Coronation in style

Tamworth Castle. Picture: Matt Panter

Tamworth Borough Council has planned parties, events and fun throughout the extended coronation weekend including live outdoor performances, storytelling, puppetry, magician shows, cinema at the Assembly Rooms, community sports events including a 2km and 5km fun run, The Big Lunch, outdoor inflatable obstacle course from The Realm, Hamsterzorb and cream teas.

Four days of celebrations start in the day on Friday, May 5 with cinema screening at the Assembly Rooms and carry on throughout the whole bank holiday weekend.

There will also be live music in the Castle Grounds.

On Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, families are invited to take part in free sports activities, including a ‘royal funrun’, a piggyback race and tug of war in the Castle Grounds.

Throughout both days families will also be able to book tickets for ‘The Realm’ outdoor inflatable obstacle challenge for children 12 years old and younger, or the Hamserzorb which is available for people of all ages.

The performance tent will be open from 11am showcasing outdoor theatre, storytelling and puppetry.

The Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7 takes place from 12noon.

This event is part of a countrywide Coronation Big Lunch which encourages everyone to join for a picnic and celebrate.

Visitors can enjoy an afternoon of live music at the bandstand, meet with friends and family for an informal lunch party.

Food stalls will also be on site along with walkabout character and loads more fun for the whole family. Entry to the event is free.

On Sunday, the fun packed day will finish with an invitation event for a charity workers ‘thank you celebration’ at the Assembly Rooms.

Monday, May 8 sees the national Big Help Out take place, where local community groups and volunteers are invited to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, by joining together and helping in our local communities.

Anica Goodwin, Executive Director for Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We are excited to bring some great community events together to mark such a momentous occasion of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

“Bringing the community together in celebration is something we don’t often have the opportunity to do. We have a lot to be thankful for and a lot to celebrate, so we hope residents and visitors will join us over the extended weekend for fun and entertainment.”