Art project adds real colour to Tamworth town centre

By Matthew PanterStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

A new art project is wowing visitors to a Staffordshire town.

The artwork was installed on Saturday on the hoarding around the Co-Op demolition site in St Editha’s Square.

It is part of the new free family friendly augmented reality trail – Love Tamworth, to download and enjoy around the town centre.

The trail explores the town as visitors seek out 11 virtual ‘Love Tamworth’ tokens by completing mini games at key locations. Children can collect a prize from the castle gatehouse shop and adults can enter a monthly prize draw.

The council has been working in partnership with New Urban Era founder Vic Brown, to produce the Tamworth themed artwork that includes Aethelflaed, the Lady of Mercia herself and a robin reliant.

The idea is for the public to stand in the middle of the designs, take a selfie and share on social media adding #LoveTamworth to the image and use the hashtags #VisitTamworth #AmazingTamworth.

The hope is to share Tamworth’s creativity from iconic three-wheeler cars, rich heritage, to beautiful street art.

Mr Brown was joined by artist N4T4 last Saturday for the project instalment and was able to share feedback with the public about New Urban Era and its 2023 projects.

He said: "We are really pleased to be part of another fantastic project in Tamworth and look forward to many people visiting and enjoying this special new mural for the town."

This project delivered by Tamworth Borough Council, is funded by the UK Government. Tamworth Borough Council has received £15,000 through the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

