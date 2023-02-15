Half-term fun for all the family in Tamworth

The Assembly Rooms

Activities are being held at both Tamworth Castle and Tamworth Assembly Rooms from Saturday until February 26.

Creative writers, artists and storytellers are invited to join in a Tamworth Castle competition, inspired by writing about the animal jawbone that was discovered during the archeology dig last October.

Two competitions are running for adults and children, with a fantastic prize of a family annual pass to the castle up for grabs.

A Lanternory event is taking place on February 24 and is a unique opportunity for families to experience the castle at twilight.

It invites visitors to create their own lantern in a 30-minute artist-led workshop, followed by a 50-minute storytelling tour through the castle with renowned storyteller Maria Credali.

Running daily during half-term at the castle, is a children’s trail linked to the Tamworth Castle Mill archaeology project.

The family friendly trail asks visitors to help Millie and Michael get dressed for a day working at the mill and people can discover more about how we dig up our history and claim a prize at the end.

Funded by RESET Art UK and Museum Development West Midlands, Tamworth Borough Council is also providing free creative workshops in Ankerside Shopping Centre as part of the archaeology project. Anyone joining in will be able to create treasure boxes. These drop-in sessions are scheduled to run on Saturday and Thursday, from10am-4pm.

The Assembly Rooms will be showing films including Top Gun – Maverick on Monday, Lyle Lyle Crocodile showcases on Tuesday and Disney’s Strange World on Friday.

There's also a pop concert with a big difference, starring four fabulous Fairytale Princesses on February 22 at 1pm or 6pm.

More music performances take place on February 23 with the Magic of the Beatles and their sensational Get Back! UK Tour.

And you can finish half-term with a Sunday evening musical delight with Paul Potts performing his world UK tour – ‘With a Song in my Heart’.