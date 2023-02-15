Family friendly app offers fun and game around Tamworth

The Love Tamworth logo

‘Love Tamworth’ offers mini games and challenges in and around Tamworth town centre.

The trail, delivered by Tamworth Borough Council, encourages people to explore the town centre using an app to play simple family friendly mini games.

There are 11 virtual Love Tamworth tokens to collect by completing mini games at key locations and there's a chance to win a prize.

The app comes with a fully interactive map and guide on how to access each point.

The Love Tamworth trail is the third free augmented reality trail available .

The others showcase Tamworth’s rich history and highlight more than 60 food and drink establishments the town has to offer.

You can download any of Tamworth’s free apps by searching Tamworth AR trails in the Google play or Apple app store.

Andrew Barratt, Tamworth Borough Council Chief Executive said: “This new family friendly trail further adds to the free activities people can enjoy in Tamworth, we already have two other free trails and we’re currently developing a summer programme of free events to entertain.”