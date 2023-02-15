Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Family friendly app offers fun and game around Tamworth

By Matthew PanterStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

A Staffordshire town has launched a family friendly augmented reality trail.

The Love Tamworth logo
The Love Tamworth logo

‘Love Tamworth’ offers mini games and challenges in and around Tamworth town centre.

The trail, delivered by Tamworth Borough Council, encourages people to explore the town centre using an app to play simple family friendly mini games.

There are 11 virtual Love Tamworth tokens to collect by completing mini games at key locations and there's a chance to win a prize.

The app comes with a fully interactive map and guide on how to access each point.

The Love Tamworth trail is the third free augmented reality trail available .

The others showcase Tamworth’s rich history and highlight more than 60 food and drink establishments the town has to offer.

You can download any of Tamworth’s free apps by searching Tamworth AR trails in the Google play or Apple app store.

Andrew Barratt, Tamworth Borough Council Chief Executive said: “This new family friendly trail further adds to the free activities people can enjoy in Tamworth, we already have two other free trails and we’re currently developing a summer programme of free events to entertain.”

Part of the project includes creating a piece of Tamworth themed artwork that includes Aethelflaed, the Lady of Mercia herself and a robin reliant on part of the hoarding currently around the former Co-op in St Editha’s Square.

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News