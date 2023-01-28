Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four of Britain’s best known TV antiques experts set to reveal their deepest secrets on stage in Stafford

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

Four of Britain’s best known TV antiques experts are set to reveal their deepest secrets on their first-ever UK theatre tour – and it’s coming to Stafford.

BBC stars Christina Trevanion, Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross and Philip Serrell during rehearsals for their upcoming theatre tour
BBC stars Christina Trevanion, Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross and Philip Serrell during rehearsals for their upcoming theatre tour

After decades of working together on some of Britain’s best loved television series, Charlie Ross, Charles Hanson, Christina Trevanion and Philip Serrell have joined forces to share anecdotes galore.

In a no-holds-barred stage show called Antiques and a Little Bit of Nonsense, the four auctioneers plan to share secrets of the antiques world – and themselves.

Plus, they will answer questions put to them by the audience.

Topics will include the weird and wonderful things they have sold at auction, the dream lot they would love to sell and their guilty pleasures.

They will also reveal how their TV work blossomed and which celebrities they’ve enjoyed working with the most.

The unique stage show launches in Canterbury on March 26 and visits Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre on April 2.

Mr Hanson said: “We’ve all got to know each other very well over the last 20 years – all through our mutual love of antiques.

"Thankfully the great British public like ancient things too – me included – and we all gained the opportunity to work together on various antiques-related TV shows.

“Fans of those shows have Philip Serrell to thank for coming up with this stage show idea – after a few of us went out on a karaoke night! Don’t worry there’s no karaoke in the show, but anything could happen."

Tickets cost £27.

Visit gatehousetheatre.co.uk to book.

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Theatre & Comedy
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News