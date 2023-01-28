Four of Britain’s best known TV antiques experts set to reveal their deepest secrets on stage in Stafford

BBC stars Christina Trevanion, Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross and Philip Serrell during rehearsals for their upcoming theatre tour

After decades of working together on some of Britain’s best loved television series, Charlie Ross, Charles Hanson, Christina Trevanion and Philip Serrell have joined forces to share anecdotes galore.

In a no-holds-barred stage show called Antiques and a Little Bit of Nonsense, the four auctioneers plan to share secrets of the antiques world – and themselves.

Plus, they will answer questions put to them by the audience.

Topics will include the weird and wonderful things they have sold at auction, the dream lot they would love to sell and their guilty pleasures.

They will also reveal how their TV work blossomed and which celebrities they’ve enjoyed working with the most.

The unique stage show launches in Canterbury on March 26 and visits Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre on April 2.

Mr Hanson said: “We’ve all got to know each other very well over the last 20 years – all through our mutual love of antiques.

"Thankfully the great British public like ancient things too – me included – and we all gained the opportunity to work together on various antiques-related TV shows.

“Fans of those shows have Philip Serrell to thank for coming up with this stage show idea – after a few of us went out on a karaoke night! Don’t worry there’s no karaoke in the show, but anything could happen."

Tickets cost £27.