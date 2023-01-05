Hit stage show Disco Inferno coming to Staffordshire

Disco Inferno is coming to Lichfield Garrick Theatre

The producers of the touring spectacular promise “an electrifying show that screams glitter balls and good times all the way”.

It comes to Lichfield Garrick Theatre on April 22, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Show producer Mark Halliday said: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O.”

The production is embarking on a nationwide tour of England, Scotland and Wales and is the latest addition to the Veritas Entertainment stable of award-winning productions.

“Theatregoers will be thrilled by pitch perfect harmonies; high energy, slick choreography and disco classics such as Blame it on The Boogie, Car Wash and It’s Raining Men,” said Mark.

The two-hour production packs in the biggest hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.

Mark added: “West End performers are supported by a tight-as-Spandex band, and audiences will be treated to slicker-than-Saturday Night Fever choreography.

“It’s the funkiest get down in town.

"Tipping our Fedora to the famous Pepsi TV ads of the era, Disco Inferno is a hipshakin’, hotsteppin’ legwarmin’, flaresflappin’, afrogleanin’ ghettoblastin’, platformpoundin’, hustlebustin’, cooldiggin’ revival of the sound, style and dance moves of the seventies.”