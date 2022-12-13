New theatre lands £495,000 boost to bring space to life

The inside of the theatre currently

Stafford Borough Council secured the £495,000 boost to the Crown Wharf Theatre in Stone through the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It will enable a heating, ventilation and cooling system to be installed, and cinema and other equipment can be in place alongside high-quality lighting.

Crown Wharf Theatre trustee Harri Capernaros said: “Completing the building will be a huge milestone for the charity but is in fact only the beginning when it comes to bringing this space to life. It has been a people-powered project to date and its future success lies in a far great number of people getting involved, whether using the space, volunteering their time, or simply enjoying the wide variety of entertainment and activities on offer.

“As a volunteer-run and not-for-profit organisation, we believe the Crown Wharf Theatre has every chance of becoming a self-sustaining asset to Stone that can improve our wonderful town and the lives of people living here. But to make this happen, we will all have a part to play.”

Fellow trustee Rob Kenney added: “It’s a huge cherry on top of the Crown Wharf Theatre Christmas cake that will enable the trustees to deliver an even higher quality theatre than anticipated.”

Steve Nuttall, managing director of Joule’s Brewery – which built the shell of the theatre as a gift to the town during the construction of its Crown Wharf pub development – said: “I recall the initial idea of Crown Wharf and what we could do with the opportunity to create something very special right at the heart of Stone town next to the canal.

"The theatre felt at the time like a long shot, but the vision of excellence and engagement with so many community groups, the creative flair and passion of local groups such as Stone Revellers, the dedication to community theatre and the sheer energy of the team bowled us over. We really caught the bug and joined their mission for what could be created.

“We believed so fully in the people and the idea that Joule’s constructed the purpose-built auditorium shell, the stores and back of house. The idea was so powerful and the team so investable that we just felt that they could make the rest of it all happen. Today they have done just that and garnered the support of the borough council alongside other amazing grant providers and a whole army of local supporters - individuals and businesses – who have done and given so much already.