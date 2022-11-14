The Snowman, Santa and a lot of fun ahead at Tamworth's festive event

Tamworth Castle at Christmas

The fun kicks off at 2pm with food and drink stalls, fairground rides, walkabout characters and face painting.

Entertainment will centre around a stage set in St Editha’s Square, with a variety of live performances from 3pm, including RockSchool, D-Day Juniors, Bryan Brindley and the Tamworth Pantomime Company.

Santa will make an appearance with the Tamworth Rotary Club prior to the main event of the light switch-on at 5pm.

Following the huge success of last year, Tamworth Castle will be lit up again with an animated short 20-30-minute showing of the festive film The Snowman, projected on the outside of the castle at 5.30pm.

New Urban Era (NUE), Tamworth arts group will also be screening a new showreel on the castle that will include performances from Amington Band, Tammy Land Girls, 2nd Glascote Girl Guides, BFAB dance and local schools.

NUE have delivered online art workshops at schools on the run up to the event with over 300 children participating. Some of the artwork will be included in the showreel along with works from professional artists.

Vic Brown, founder of NUE said: “After the huge success of last year’s Tamworth Castle Christmas projection, we are excited to be screening a brand new showreel at the Christmas Light Switch-On event.

“This year we have invited a diverse range of groups to participate in the project including the fantastic BFAB performing arts group.

“Amington Band have provided some of the backing music for the project that will showcase local talent of all ages and abilities. It will be a truly impressive screening projection on the iconic walls of our great castle monument.”

Timetable:

Santa and sleigh - 3.30pm

RockSchool - 3.30pm

D-Day Juniors - 3.45pm

Bryan Brindley - 4.00pm

Tamworth Pantomime Company - 4:35pm

The Mayor of Tamworth - 4.55

Christmas lights switch-on – 5pm

NewUrban Era – Silent Night Projection on the castle – 5.10pm – 5.30pm

The Snowman Projection (castle) - 5.30pm – 5.55pm